Disturbing video shows man kicking small dog in Anaheim; investigation underway

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim Police Department and Orange County Animal Care are working together to investigate a horrific case of animal abuse in which a man was caught on video repeatedly beating a small dog.

"The video is very disturbing," said APD Sgt. Jon McClintock.

Surveillance cameras captured the man walking along a fence line while pushing a bike Sunday around 8 a.m. near Brookhurst Street and La Palma Avenue.

He is seen holding the small dog - which could possibly be a puppy - in his arm. Seconds later, he suddenly kicks the dog out of the view of the camera.

For the next 20 seconds, the man is heard allegedly beating the animal as the dog screeches and yelps in agony.

"It was heartbreaking," said OC Animal Care Public Information Officer Alexa Pratt. "It was devastating. We never want to see animals put in that position."

She added, "A community member did report the video. They sent it in and we went out and interviewed the reporting party. Obviously investigated, went the scene."

Police believe the man could be homeless.

"Based on the video, it seems that he is the owner because he's carrying the dog," said McClintock. "We believe, based on our investigation so far, that that man frequents the area of Brookhurst and the I-5 or Brookhurst and La Palma Avenue in the city of Anaheim."

A second video shows the man walk back to pick up his bike as the dog still follows closely behind. Pratt said it's a heart-wrenching moment that shows animals just want unconditional love.

"They just want loving homes," she said. "They want to be with their people, so what we really want is for someone to call and have some information, hopefully, so we can get that dog away from that situation and into a loving family - a home where he's just loved and cherished."

Anyone who sees the man or the dog is being asked not to intervene.

Instead, they're urged to call police immediately at 714-765-1900 and give them as much information as possible.

Once the dog is found, Pratt said it will remain in the custody of OC Animal Care until the case is resolved then it will possibly go up for adoption.