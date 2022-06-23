Anaheim PD searching for missing man with autism who was inside U-Haul truck when it was stolen

On 6/22/22 at around 2:20PM, we received a call of a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of W Lincoln Ave. Officers spoke with the reporting party, who explained a U-Haul they had rented had been stolen. A 63-year-old autistic male, with a mental age of a 4 year-old, was inside. pic.twitter.com/gHo3Nae9OI — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 23, 2022

Detectives from the Anaheim Police Department Robbery and Major Assault Detail are currently working this case.



The U-Haul truck was entered into the stolen vehicle system and a Silver Alert is being issued for the missing elderly autistic adult.



Plate on Uhaul: AE23468 pic.twitter.com/u7MA8IZKi3 — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 23, 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Anaheim are asking the public's help in finding a stolen U-Haul truck that was carrying a 63-year-old man with autism.According to investigators, the vehicle was stolen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on West Lincoln Avenue after the man's caregiver stepped away for a minute to go inside a DMV office.Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the U-Haul truck driving away.The man with autism, who's been identified as James Blackwood, reportedly has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old. Police say he was inside the truck's passenger seat when it was stolen.Blackwood is being described as 6-foot man with gray hair and blue eyes.He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved tan shirt and blue jeans.The U-Haul truck has Arizona license plates number AE23468 and was last seen heading northbound on Western Avenue.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities immediately.