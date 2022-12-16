Anaheim police volunteers help protect seniors, homes while residents are out of town

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim Police Department has volunteer programs helping keep seniors safe and home protected while those living in them are out of town.

It's how volunteers like Alice O'Keefe and Frank Lansner spend a lot of their free time-checking in on homes while those who live in them are out of town, or on seniors.

It's part of the Anaheim Police Department's Vacation House Check and You Are Not Alone (YANA) Programs.

Beverly allowed Eyewitness News into her home during one of the visits. She said she was used to seeing a couple volunteers show up weekly.

"I've made it part of my life that they'll be here on Wednesday," Beverly said.

She said it gave her some company and peace of mind.

"I look forward to them coming," Beverly said.

"You're their lifeline to the community. They rely on people coming to their homes for their social interaction," O'Keefe said.

"I'm not sick or I'm not needing them all that much, but they leave you with a feeling that if I did that I could," Beverly said.

The year-round programs are free and the 60 volunteers enrolled leave sworn officers open to go on crime-related calls.

Senior Crime Prevention Specialist and Volunteer Coordinator, Rocio Burress, said these checks around the outside of properties may even prevent break-ins.

"We haven't had anybody get broken into while they're on vacation and our volunteers are overseeing, are patrolling the area. We usually have many, many repeat customers, so I'm guessing that, by that, you know, everybody enjoys the volunteers coming by," Burress said.

O'Keefe and Lansner said they had a good time giving back to their communities.

"We'd like more volunteers. This is a nice program. It's a way to give back to the city. Anaheim is a great city and you get to see a lot of the city when you do this," Lansner said.

Anyone wanting to register for a home or senior check, or wanting to volunteer for these programs can do so on the Anaheim PD's website or give them a call (714) 765-1918.