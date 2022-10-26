Man surprises 100-year-old WWII veteran with trip to see his favorite team: The Rams

The veteran called it one of the best days of his life.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Last month, a social media content creator won the hearts of thousands of people after he took a senior citizen on a trip to Disneyland as a surprise.

Now, the duo is going viral once again.

Isaiah Garza and William Goode, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, spent some time at a Rams game recently.

The trip to Disneyland went so well, Garza decided to take Goode to see his favorite team.

Not only did the veteran get to go on the field, but he was surprised with a visit from his favorite player Cooper Kupp.

"You're really good," Goode is heard saying on the now-viral TikTok video.

"Thank you," Kupp responds. "I hope we can put on a good show for you today."

Goode also received a signed Rams jersey and the team even let him wear the Super Bowl championship ring!

He called it one of the best days of his life.