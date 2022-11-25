Thousands fed at Honda Center Thanksgiving feast in Anaheim

For nearly 40 years, Frank Garcia and his La Casa Garcia restaurant in Anaheim have been serving Thanksgiving meals to families who could use some help on the holiday.

The need has grown to where they will serve thousands of meals at the parking lot of the Honda Center.

The theme for this time is: "We Give Thanks." It isn't just a slogan, it's a way the Garcia family and volunteers see as giving back.

"I love it. My thing is it's not how many people I serve," Garcia said. "If I serve one, I did my work, but I don't count numbers. I just give."

People were waiting in line way before the gate opened at 11 a.m. Some in line said they've been there many times before and are grateful for the Thanksgiving meal.

"It's just beautiful. I come every year and I like it. A lot of people come and have some fun," said Anaheim resident Baltazar Alvarez.

Gustavo Dionisio of Anaheim was also in line.

"I think we should all thank that they're giving us this," he said. "Even though we have the pandemic, I think we should automatically enjoy what we have."

For nearly 20 years, the Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks have helped out with the meals. After Thursday's practice some of the Ducks players came out to help serve.

"We've been doing this for a long time," Ducks player Cam Fowler said. "It's great for us to be able to connect with the community, and they know that we're here for them, to help them in any way that we can. So we're definitely happy to do it. "

As long as there's a need, Frank Garcia says this is how they're going to continue to welcome in the holiday season.