Colorado LGBTQ-bar shooting suspect streamed 2021 standoff with police

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, ranted about police in a standoff he livestreamed last year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KABC) -- Newly revealed video appears to show the Colorado Springs shooting suspect ranting about police last year during a standoff.

Anderson Lee Aldrich livestreamed the video from his mother's Facebook page after allegedly making a bomb threat in June 2021.

The owner of the home where the standoff took place and where Aldrich's mother had been renting a room said she screen-recorded the video, which was later deleted from the original account.

Suspect facing murder, hate crime charges in Club Q, Colorado Springs shooting

It shows a few seconds of an agitated man, identified by the homeowner as Aldrich, wearing a helmet and body armor.

He is heard challenging law enforcement to breach the house where he was holed up and threatening to blow it up if they do.

The standoff was covered at the time by ABC affiliate KRDO TV in Colorado Springs.

The station reported that the El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent a tactical unit to the home on a report of a bomb threat and evacuated the neighborhood. The suspect, identified as Aldrich, was refusing to comply with orders to surrender and it was suspected he had a homemade bomb and weapons.

Eventually Aldrich was convinced to surrender and walk out the front door of the home. He was taken into custody and booked into jail. No explosives were found at the home.

At the time he was expected to face multiple charges but it appears he ultimately was not prosecuted for the incident or the charges were dismissed for undisclosed reasons.