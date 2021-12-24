LA Rams player Andrew Whitworth surprises family by helping to fully furnish their new home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams star Andrew Whitworth took part in a true, heartwarming holiday surprise - one that is life-changing for the Jimenez family.Amalia Jimenez and her three children were gifted with a fully furnished two-bedroom duplex, thanks to UNIFY Financial Credit Union and their partnership with Whitworth, a guy known for doing good.Whitworth joined the family virtually, and Jimenez was overcome with emotion."Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart," said Jimenez. "God bless you."Before this incredible act of kindness, the Jimenez family had been living at a shelter for domestic violence survivors. Jimenez credits St. Joseph Center for their role. Her message: you are not alone."There's always great people like St. Joseph Center to support you, to help you, to guide you," said Jimenez.While living there, Jimenez was able to complete a nursing assistant program and is now working full-time. This added stability in their lives coming just in time to spend Christmas in their own new home."Mr. Andrew, thank you so much!" said Jimenez. "My heart is full of joy and gratitude! Thank you, thank you to everyone, thank you!"