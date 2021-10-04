our america

Meet 'Wilderness' director Andrés Vázquez

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet 'Wilderness' director Andrés Vázquez

Bio: Andrés Vázquez is a first generation U.S. Latine writer-director based in Los Angeles. As the seventh son of Mexican immigrants and descendant of the US-Mexico Bracero Program, Andrés' filmmaking examines the relationship between work and identity and the dialectical process of people making something out of what their situation is making of them. His most recent films, Omolara and El Llano En Llamas, were official selections of the Bronze Lens Film Festival, Urban World Film Festival, FRIEZE LA, and the HOLA Mexico Film Festival as part of Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today presented by Warner Media and HFPA (2021). His script, Despierta, won the Sundance Co//ab Sound as Storytelling Challenge presented by the Dolby Institute (2020). Andrés was a Film Independent Project Involve Directing Fellow (2020) and was awarded the 2021 DB Frieze LA Film Award Fellowship, presented by Deutsche Bank, Frieze, and Ghetto Film School in partnership with Endeavor Content. Andrés is a recipient of the 2021 Kintsugi Spirit Artist Grant with the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC), under the guidance of artist Hirokazu Kosaka. His project FREQUENCIES, a multimedia documentary that explores the importance of holding communal space for mourning and meditation, will be on virtual exhibit in October 2021 with JACCC. Andrés is currently developing his first feature.

Film title: "Wilderness"

Synopsis: "Wilderness" tells the story of a father and son who contemplate life and the cosmos while stargazing on their camping trip. When the son is suddenly struck with a feeling of homesickness, his father sets out to comfort his son's longing by re-imagining for him what home really means.

Click here to watch Andrés Vázquez's short film "Wilderness."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americamovieslatino heritage monthmovie newson the red carpet latinofilm festivalotrchispanic heritage
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
On The Red Carpet Presents Latino Storytellers Spotlight on LALIFF
Meet Michael Flores, director of 'La Campana', 'Mi Tesoro'
Meet 'María' director Zoé Salicrup Junco
Meet 'From Now On' director Javier Colón Ríos
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
More TOP STORIES News