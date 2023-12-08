Angel City FC signs teen soccer phenom Gisele Thompson

Gisele Thompson, a Los Angeles native and younger sister of Angel City FC's Alyssa Thompson, signed four days before her 18th birthday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angel City FC has signed Los Angeles native and defender Gisele Thompson, the club announced this week.

Thompson, a Harvard-Westlake senior and the younger sister of Angel City FC forward Alyssa Thompson, signed on Nov. 28, four days before her 18th birthday, according to ESPN. The deal runs through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, Angel City said.

Gisele Thompson signed through the National Women's Soccer League's under-18 rule, so she didn't have to enter her name in the draft. She initially committed to play for Stanford.

Gisele won gold with the United States at the 2022 CONCACAF women's under-17 championship.

Angel City drafted her sister Alyssa, 19, last year with the No. 1 overall pick.

The sisters also have a sponsorship deal with Nike.

