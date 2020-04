Coronavirus: Website for free 'Angeleno' prepaid debit card crashes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The website for the "Angeleno Card," a free prepaid debit card intended for residents in Los Angeles with incomes below the federal poverty line, crashed Tuesday morning -- one day after the program was announced.The Los Angeles city website saw a surge of heavy traffic Tuesday morning as residents tried applying for a free prepaid debit card aimed at helping low income residents.The Angeleno Card is funded by cash grants available for some of the lowest-income Los Angeles residents hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.The Angeleno Card is a debit card intended to provide cash assistance to some of the neediest families. Grants are given in the amounts of $700, $1,100 or $1,500, depending on income and household size.Eligibility for the grants falls under three criteria: First, the recipient must live in the city of Los Angeles. Second, the recipient must have a family income level that was below the federal poverty line before the COVID-19 crisis. And third, the family must have fallen into deeper economic hardship because of the crisis, with, for example, a 50% loss in household income.Immigration status will not be considered in the grant application.People who receive federal and state assistance can apply, Garcetti said. Individuals who do not immediately receive a card will be added to a waiting list. The pre-paid debit cards are provided through two of the mayor's nonprofit organizations that are independent from city money.Applications for the grant were to be taken only from Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to Thursday 4:30 p.m.Information can be found online . Those without internet access may call 213-252-3040 to apply.Those who wish to donate to help other Angelenos may do so through the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.