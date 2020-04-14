Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Website for free 'Angeleno' prepaid debit card crashes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The website for the "Angeleno Card," a free prepaid debit card intended for residents in Los Angeles with incomes below the federal poverty line, crashed Tuesday morning -- one day after the program was announced.

The Los Angeles city website saw a surge of heavy traffic Tuesday morning as residents tried applying for a free prepaid debit card aimed at helping low income residents.

The Angeleno Card is funded by cash grants available for some of the lowest-income Los Angeles residents hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.

The Angeleno Card is a debit card intended to provide cash assistance to some of the neediest families. Grants are given in the amounts of $700, $1,100 or $1,500, depending on income and household size.

Eligibility for the grants falls under three criteria: First, the recipient must live in the city of Los Angeles. Second, the recipient must have a family income level that was below the federal poverty line before the COVID-19 crisis. And third, the family must have fallen into deeper economic hardship because of the crisis, with, for example, a 50% loss in household income.

Immigration status will not be considered in the grant application.

People who receive federal and state assistance can apply, Garcetti said. Individuals who do not immediately receive a card will be added to a waiting list. The pre-paid debit cards are provided through two of the mayor's nonprofit organizations that are independent from city money.

Applications for the grant were to be taken only from Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to Thursday 4:30 p.m.

Information can be found online. Those without internet access may call 213-252-3040 to apply.

Those who wish to donate to help other Angelenos may do so through the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.
