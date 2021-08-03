LIVE: Firefighters battling 10-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10928160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brush fire, apparently started by a car fire, has grown to 10 acres in the Angeles National Forest.

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire, apparently started by a car fire, has grown to 10 acres in the Angeles National Forest.The "Antonio Fire" was reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of Glendora Ridge Road and Mount Baldy Road.It started with a vehicle fire that spread to the brush, initially estimated at less than an acre.But the flames spread quickly amid hot, dry and windy conditions that are increasing the risk of fire all week throughout Southern California.Firefighters with LA County and the Angeles National Forest are responding, saying they are "making solid progress containing the fire with hose-lays."DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.