LIVE: Firefighters battling 10-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire, apparently started by a car fire, has grown to 10 acres in the Angeles National Forest.

The "Antonio Fire" was reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of Glendora Ridge Road and Mount Baldy Road.

It started with a vehicle fire that spread to the brush, initially estimated at less than an acre.

EMBED More News Videos

A brush fire, apparently started by a car fire, has grown to 10 acres in the Angeles National Forest.



But the flames spread quickly amid hot, dry and windy conditions that are increasing the risk of fire all week throughout Southern California.

Firefighters with LA County and the Angeles National Forest are responding, saying they are "making solid progress containing the fire with hose-lays."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countycalifornia wildfiresbrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Corona shooting: Suspect's friends believed he had gun in theater
'Magic Key': Disneyland unveils new program to replace annual passes
Dodgers kick off two-game series against Astros
COVID-19 hospitalizations in LA County nearly quadruple in one month
Spirit Airlines, American Airlines cancel more than 800 flights
Majority of huge homeless encampments near Azusa park cleared
Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers
Show More
Pediatric patients use robot to 'run the bases' at Dodger Stadium
Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules
Carmelo Anthony agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers
China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads
Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon
More TOP STORIES News