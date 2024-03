Investigation underway after person found dead in van in Angeles National Forest

An investigation is underway in the Angeles National Forest after a person was found dead in a van.

An investigation is underway in the Angeles National Forest after a person was found dead in a van.

An investigation is underway in the Angeles National Forest after a person was found dead in a van.

An investigation is underway in the Angeles National Forest after a person was found dead in a van.

An investigation is underway in the Angeles National Forest after a person was found dead in a van.

Authorities were called out to Mount Baldy and Shinn roads just before 11 p.m. Monday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department could not confirm if the person's death is suspicious or a homicide.

Additional details about the deceased individual were not available.

Hazmat crews also responded to the scene. It's unclear though if any chemicals or other substances were found at the scene.