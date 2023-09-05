The Angels are set to honor the El Segundo Little League World Series champions at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Angels set to honor El Segundo's Little League World Series champions at Tuesday night's game in OC

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- First it was the Dodgers, and now the Angels are set to honor the El Segundo Little League World Series champions.

The Angels invited the team to Tuesday night's game in Anaheim, so they can celebrate the players' big win.

For every ticket sold, $5 will be donated to the El Segundo Little League.

The young champs will also be honored with a parade down Main Street in El Segundo, starting at noon on Sunday. The public is invited to attend.

Fans can also buy tickets to the player-recognition ceremony scheduled to be held at Stevenson Field that same day.

Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer and the California team beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Aug. 27, despite giving up a four-run lead.

"This is a unique feeling that maybe only five or less people experience in their lifetime," said Louis, who finished the tournament with five homers, the most of any player. "I feel great. It's hard to beat this feeling. I don't know what would make me feel happier."

It was the first trip to the final for the team from El Segundo. California's eight titles are the most by any U.S. state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.