Antelope Valley torture, child death cases receive new attention with documentary, tribute mural

By ABC7.com staff
A recent documentary is bringing new attention to two heartbreaking Antelope Valley cases involving the death of a child.

One case is that of Anthony Avalos.

His mother and her boyfriend are both charged with torturing the boy before his death.

The other case is that of Gabriel Fernandez. He died in 2013. His mother and her boyfriend were both convicted in his death.

Many questions were raised about what the county Department of Children and Family Services could have done to protect those children.

Local leaders say changes have been made to try to ensure nothing like this happens again.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said staffing has been added to DCFS offices in the Antelope Valley and the department is aiming for continuity, rather than cycling social workers in and out of the area.

There is also a new curriculum for social workers being put together to better educate workers in individual communities.

Additionally, a tribute to Gabriel was unveiled Monday in Palmdale. A mural was painted depicting his face.

The mural was painted by local artists on a wall near where Gabriel used to live.

People have brought balloons and candles to remember the little boy.
