LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Monday ordered the unsealing of transcripts of the grand jury proceedings in the case involving the death of Anthony Avalos.
Eyewitness News has obtained a copy of the lengthy document, which describes in detail what happened to Anthony during the last day of his life.
Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, are charged with torturing and murdering the 10-year-old boy. The grand jury heard the evidence the prosecutor has against the defendants and decided to indict them.
The assistant district attorney in the case, Jonathan Hatami, described to the grand jurors in his opening statement what Leiva and Barron allegedly did to Anthony prior to his death on June 20, 2018: "The coroner's report documented injuries all over Anthony's body," Hatami told the grand jury. "There were injuries to Anthony's side and his hip area, both his left hip and his right hip, and his arms, and even injuries to his feet."
Hatami said Anthony had bruises and abrasions all over his entire body, including abrasions and bruises around his face and his nose and his forehead. He had circular marks on his stomach and below his nipple, multiple abrasions on both knees and on his back, contusions and scabs on all four of his extremities.
He appeared to be thin with rib exposure. He had abrasions to his face, both knees, multiple bruises to the abdomen and hips, arms, buttocks, back, sunken eyes and small circular burns. "The coroner's report indicated that there was blunt force trauma to his head and his brain and also multiple blunt force trauma to his body," the prosecutor told the grand jury.
The prosecutor told the grand jury that Barron and Leiva committed these heinous acts by beating Anthony with belts, beating him with a vacuum hose, a vacuum cord, with fists, wrestling moves, chokeholds, feet, slapping him in the face, torturing him by making him kneel on rice, with hot sauce, slamming his head against the floor, locking him in his room for days. They didn't provide him with food or water, made him hold books and weights and made him fight his siblings.
"The evidence will clearly show that Leiva and Barron are ultimately responsible for the torture and eventual murder of Anthony," the prosecutor said.
Hatami concluded his opening statements saying "the evidence will show that Barron, who's Anthony's biological mother, and Leiva, who's six feet one inch, 200 pounds, brutally, brutally tortured and intentionally murdered 10-year-old Anthony."
The prosecutor asked the grand jury to hold the defendants responsible for Anthony's murder.
The grand jury is composed of 25 members of the community who are tasked to hear the evidence and arguments presented by the prosecutor and decide whether an indictment is warranted or not.
The defendants are not present during the grand jury proceeding and there is no defense attorney either. The hearings are all secret and the transcripts are sealed until the grand jury comes to an end.