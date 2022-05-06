child death

Family of 10-year-old boy killed in Lancaster settles part of suit against Los Angeles County

The lawsuit accused the county and multiple social workers of failing to properly respond to reports of abuse.
EMBED <>More Videos

Family of 10-year-old killed settles part of suit against L.A. County

LANCASTER, Calif. (CNS) -- Relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend reached a settlement in the part of their lawsuit against Los Angeles County, attorneys told a judge on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a final status conference before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams in the case involving the death of Anthony Avalos. No terms were divulged.

The accord leaves Pasadena-based Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services as the only defendant in the lawsuit brought in July 2019. The judge set another final status conference for Monday.

The lawsuit accused the county and multiple social workers of failing to properly respond to reports of abuses of Anthony and his half-siblings.

The suit alleges Hathaway-Sycamores assigned employee Barbara Dixon to work with the family even though she had allegedly not reported abuse in the case of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez of Palmdale, who, like Anthony, was killed while in the care of his mother and her boyfriend.

READ ALSO | Lancaster community remembers Anthony Avalos on what would've been his 13th birthday
EMBED More News Videos

Family and community members gathered on Saturday to celebrate Anthony Avalos, the Lancaster boy who was murdered, on what would've been his 13th birthday.



But in their court papers, attorneys for Hathaway-Sycamores state the plaintiffs make no allegations as to what Dixon allegedly witnessed or whether she suspected any abuse that was not already part of what the county Department of Children and Family Services already knew.

A grand jury indicted Heather Maxine Barron, 32, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 36, in October 2018 on charges that they murdered the boy and abused two other children in the household. The District Attorney's Office in May 2021 reversed course and announced it would no longer seek the death penalty against the pair, who now face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Prosecutors allege that Anthony was severely tortured during the last five or six days of his life by his mother and Leiva. The alleged abuse included whipping the boy with a belt and a looped cord, pouring hot sauce on his face and mouth, holding him by his feet and dropping him on his head repeatedly, according to a prosecution court filing.

From 2013 until his death in 2018, reports of abuse were made to the DCFS that Anthony and his six half-siblings were denied food and water, beaten, sexually abused, dangled upside-down from a staircase, forced to crouch for hours while holding heavy objects, locked in small spaces with no access to a bathroom, forced to fight each other and forced to eat from the trash, according to the plaintiffs' court papers.

"Despite these continued allegations of abuse, and some being found substantiated, DCFS continued to leave the children in Barron's and Leiva's care, exposing Anthony and his half-siblings to continued torture and abuse,''
the plaintiffs' court papers alleged.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countychild killedchildren injurieschild caredeath investigationchild abusetorturemurderchild deathcourtchild injuredsouthern californiacourt caseinvestigationchild endangermentinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
South LA mom to stand trial in alleged murder of 4-year-old daughter
Hearing begins for mother charged in 4-year-old daughter's death
Barstow baby who died of alleged abuse had burn marks, police say
Barstow parents arrested on suspicion of killing their 1-year-old son
TOP STORIES
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
LA County deputy sued for allegedly body-slamming teen at Lancaster HS
Grossman to stand trial for murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys
Feds want to seize LA mega-mansion allegedly paid for with bribes
Several janitors at Union Station fear for their safety while at work
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Police investigate possible threat at Montebello High School
Show More
Study: Climate change making pollen season longer and more intense
Hot Wheels launches 1st-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy
3 dead from possible fentanyl overdose in DTLA; officer hospitalized
Large group rallies in Claremont in support of reproductive rights
LA marks Mental Health Awareness Month with tree planting
More TOP STORIES News