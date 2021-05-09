Lancaster community remembers Anthony Avalos on what would've been his 13th birthday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gathering for Anthony Avalos on what would've been his 13th birthday

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and community members gathered on Saturday to celebrate Anthony Avalos, the Lancaster boy who was murdered, on what would've been his 13th birthday.

Loved ones shared memories of him, describing Anthony as a sweet boy who loved to give hugs and always had a smile on his face.

The 10-year-old boy died in June of 2018 after being found unresponsive. Prosecutors say he suffered horrific abuse in the last few days of his life. His mother, 31-year-old Heather Barron and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Kareem Leiva, are charged with murder and torture.

Anthony's relatives focused on the life of the child who meant a lot to them.

EMBED More News Videos

An emotional viewing, memorial and funeral service took place Friday for Anthony Avalos, the 10-year-old boy who was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend.



"He wasn't my nephew, he was more of a son, like my wife said. He lived with us, we raised him, we taught him how to walk, talk, potty train. We were mom and dad to him, we weren't uncle and aunt. Now we have to live everyday without him," said David Barron.

His birthday comes just days after the office of District Attorney George Gascón dropped the death penalty against Anthony's mother and her boyfriend, saying "it is never an appropriate resolution in any case."

EMBED More News Videos

DA George Gascón's office has ordered the death penalty off the table in the trial of a Lancaster couple accused of torturing and murdering 10-year-old Anthony Avalos.



In California, there is no death penalty at the moment, but many are unhappy with the decision. Anthony's family blames his murder on systemic failures of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

"I just don't understand his policies. I'm all for reform but not when it comes to taking a child's life. It wasn't an accident. They tortured him for years," said Anthony's aunt, Maria Barron.

The two now face a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of the charges.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countytorturegeorge gasconmurderchild deathdeath penalty
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
More TOP STORIES News