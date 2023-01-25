Trial opens in Anthony Avalos case of child torture, murder in Lancaster

Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the trial of a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend accused of torturing and murdering her 10-year-old son.

Anthony Avalos was found dead of blunt force trauma back in 2018.

Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, have both been held without bail since their arrests.

Anthony's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Los Angeles County for not responding properly to reports of child abuse.

The county settled that case for $32 million.

Anthony's family says they plan to attend every day of the trial.

If convicted, Barron and Leiva could get life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty, but the District Attorney's Office reversed course in May 2021.

The case is a bench trial, to be decided by the judge, not a jury.