Anthony Avalos' mother and her boyfriend to be sentenced in 10-year-old's murder: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sentencing is set Tuesday for a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend who were convicted of torturing and murdering the woman's 10-year- old son Anthony Avalos, who died in 2018.

Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, are facing life in prison without the possibility of parole for Anthony's death on June 21, 2018..

Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found the two guilty March 7 of first- degree murder and torture in a non-jury trial after the two waived their right to have the case heard by a jury in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

"It is clear to this court beyond a reasonable doubt that each defendant targeted Anthony as a scapegoat for extreme cruelty," the judge said in rendering his verdict in a ruling that stretched over more than 50 pages.

The judge said in his March 7 verdict that the couple "worked together to deprive Anthony access to liquids for a substantial length of time causing severe dehydration," and that the "condition of Anthony's body, which shows multiple bruises, cuts, possible burn marks all over his body show the extreme torture caused by the combined treatment of Anthony by both defendants manifesting an intent to kill by each defendant."

Ohta rejected the defendants' claims that Anthony had been injured after throwing himself to the ground and said that their statements were intended to "deceive authorities" about what had actually happened to the boy.

"Defendant Barron waited to call 911 until Anthony was literally deceased on the afternoon of June 20, 2018. This flagrant lack of care for Anthony's life all points to intent to kill by both defendant Barron and defendant Leiva," the judge said, adding that subsequent statements by Barron and Leiva were part of a coordinated effort to cover up their liability for the boy's death.

The judge also found true the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture of Anthony.

The two were also convicted of two counts of child abuse involving the boy's half-siblings, identified in court as "Destiny O." and "Rafael O," although the judge rejected an enhancement of great bodily injury against Leiva involving Rafael.

The judge said testimony during the trial from the two half-siblings and one of Leiva's daughters -- who said they witnessed Leiva repeatedly dropping Anthony on the bedroom floor -- showed that Barron and Leiva "worked together to abuse Anthony." He said the boy died from severe dehydration and blunt force trauma to the head, saying then that "the evidence supports the conclusion both defendants hurt Anthony for pleasure" and that the 10-year-old boy was "helpless to protect himself against the wrath of defendants Barron and Leiva."