Beverly Grove home of Jewish family defaced with antisemitic graffiti

Surveillance video captures the moment when the suspect scrawls the hate filled message on the garage door.

Scott Shulman said he went out to dinner Sunday night and found the antisemitic message when he returned.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance footage captured the moment a suspect scrawled a hate-filled message on a garage door belonging to Jewish family in Beverly Grove.

Homeowner Scott Shulman said he went out to dinner Sunday night and found the antisemitic message when he returned.

Though Eyewitness News is not sharing what the message said, Shulman described it as "disgusting."

"I was stunned," he said. "Everybody always says, 'This happens to somebody else, it doesn't happen to me.'"

The incident is being treated as a hate crime by the Los Angeles Police Department and flyers asking people for tips have since been placed all over the neighborhood. Shulman is hoping these type of crimes don't continue.

"It's time to go back and read the words of Martin Luther King. We can't solve these problems with hatred. They have to be solved with love. I don't hate anybody," he said.

Shulman is a retired producer and photojournalist for ABC News and says he is against all violence.

"I've been in Gaza ... their moms and dads take the kids out on the weekends just like we do," he said. "Their kids wear the same Hello Kitty T-shirts that our kids wear. We have a lot to learn as a civilization."

Shulman said he's tried to cover up the graffiti but it still bleeds through, saying you can't erase the hatred. But despite the pain, he said he doesn't hate the person who did this.

" [ This is ] a critical moment for Jews and Palestinians and Muslims and Christians ... to listen to each other, and understand what's in people's hearts," said Shulman.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police.