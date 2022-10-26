LAPD now investigating after video shows driver giving Nazi salute in front of Jewish family's home

Police say they do believe this is a crime and are currently looking for the vehicle involved.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said a person distributing pamphlets in the area was seen on surveillance video giving the Nazi salute outside the home of a Jewish family. The LAPD does believe those actions are a crime.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills continue to investigate several antisemitic incidents that occurred over the weekend, one of which could lead to a person getting charged.

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore said he does not believe the demonstrators who hung banners along the 405 Freeway showing support for rapper Kanye West, who has recently made a series of antisemitic outbursts, broke any laws due to protected speech.

Moore said the same goes for the people who distributed hate flyers in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

One of those people, however, could be charged after he or she was caught on surveillance video giving a Nazi salute, also known as the Hitler salute, outside a Jewish family's home.

Police say they do believe that action is a crime and are currently looking for the vehicle involved.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took to Twitter, saying, "We condemn this weekend's anti-Semitic incidents. Jewish Angelenos should always feel safe.There is no place for discrimination or prejudice in Los Angeles. And we will never back down from the fight to expose and eliminate it."

Moore said hate crimes in the city of L.A. are up 12% from last year. There have been a total of 562 incidents this year so far compared to 503 last year.