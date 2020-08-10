Coronavirus

Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus, shares results on 60th birthday

By Chloe Melas
Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor announced the news on Instagram Monday, also his 60th birthday.

His caption was written in Spanish and translated to English by CNN.

"Hello everyone, I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive with Covid-19 disease," Banderas wrote, alongside a photo of himself as a young child. "I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet."

He went on to write, "I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone."



Banderas is the latest celebrity to reveal that he has tested positive with the virus. Actress Alyssa Milano took to social media last week to reveal that after several negative tests she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

EMBED More News Videos

"I thought I was dying." The actress tested negative for COVID-19 three times, but said she experienced coronavirus symptoms for several months.



Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
EMBED More News Videos

Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorcoronavirusotrccovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Trump escorted from WH briefing room by Secret Service: LIVE
LA County confirms 19 additional deaths, 1,920 new cases
Long Beach mayor loses stepfather to COVID-19
Live COVID-19 updates from local health and elected officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump escorted from WH briefing room by Secret Service: LIVE
Newsom gives COVID-19, unemployment update
LAUSD to offer free one-on-one tutoring for students
Long Beach mayor loses stepfather to COVID-19
COVID-19 cases among kids increases 40% in 2 weeks, report finds
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child together
Show More
California's public health director abruptly resigns
Memorial grows for Montebello Marine killed in training accident
Riverside, Chino Valley school districts start year with online learning
Solidarity vigil held in LA for victims of Beirut explosion
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
More TOP STORIES News