Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies: 'I thought I was dying'

The actress said she had fallen ill in March and experienced basically "every COVID symptom." Milano posted a picture of herself using a breathing apparatus, along with her antibody results, on Instagram.
"I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me," Milano captioned the picture.
After experiencing COVID-19 symptoms for nearly two weeks, Milano said she tested negative for the virus twice. The actress also took the finger prick test for COVID-19 antibodies after her symptoms started to subside, but the results also came back negative. So she went a step further.
"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab," Milano said. "I am positive for COVID antibodies. I had COVID-19."
The 47-year-old actress and activist also stressed that the "testing system is flawed" and that "we don't know the real numbers."
Milano said she will donate her plasma in the hopes that it will help others battling the virus.
"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying," Milano said.
