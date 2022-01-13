3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Anza, USGS says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ANZA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the desert communities near Anza Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.USGS said the quake struck around 7:19 p.m. and was centered about 14 miles east-southeast from Anza.Shaking was felt in several cities, including Palm Springs, La Quinta, Temecula and Perris.The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 8.6 miles.It was not immediately known if the quake caused any significant damage or injuries.USGS initially measured the quake as a magnitude 4.2, but later downgraded it to 3.9.