3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Anza, USGS says

USGS said the quake struck around 7:19 p.m. and was centered about 14 miles east-southeast from Anza.
Shaking was felt in several cities, including Palm Springs, La Quinta, Temecula and Perris.
The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 8.6 miles.
WATCH: How to make your own earthquake kit
It was not immediately known if the quake caused any significant damage or injuries.
USGS initially measured the quake as a magnitude 4.2, but later downgraded it to 3.9.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.