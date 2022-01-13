3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Anza, USGS says

EMBED <>More Videos

Earthquake hits near Anza

ANZA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the desert communities near Anza Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake struck around 7:19 p.m. and was centered about 14 miles east-southeast from Anza.

Shaking was felt in several cities, including Palm Springs, La Quinta, Temecula and Perris.

The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 8.6 miles.

WATCH: How to make your own earthquake kit
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."



It was not immediately known if the quake caused any significant damage or injuries.

USGS initially measured the quake as a magnitude 4.2, but later downgraded it to 3.9.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anzariverside countyearthquake
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews battling massive commercial yard fire in Adelanto
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Man charged with murdering Taco Bell drive-thru employee in South LA
Redondo High School students walk out over COVID-19 policies
4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer in South LA
L.A. plans to rename street after legendary singer Vicente Fernandez
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
Show More
Sea lion recovering after freeway rescue in San Diego
COVID surge, struggling labs causing slow turnaround for test results
Betty White mural pops up in Fairfax District with charitable aspect
Gov. Newsom says more COVID testing sites, medical staff coming to CA
10th-grade hockey player dies after tragic collision
More TOP STORIES News