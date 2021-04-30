Resources for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

ABC7 will air a special presentation: "Our America: Asian Voices," Saturday, May 8 at 3pm and Saturday, May 15 at 8pm on ABC7 and wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Here are the organizations that are working to support Asians and Pacific Islanders in our community and throughout the nation.
Asian American Advancing Justice
https://www.advancingjustice-aajc.org/
Rooted in the dreams of immigrants and inspired by the promise of opportunity, Asian Americans Advancing Justice/AAJC advocates for an America in which all Americans can benefit equally from, and contribute to, the American dream. Their mission is to advance the civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.
Gold House
https://goldhouse.org/
Gold House is the premier nonprofit collective of Asian & Pacific Islander founders, creative voices, and leaders.
ACLU
https://www.aclusocal.org/
Generally, the ACLU of Southern California works on behalf of people in the Southern California region, namely in Los Angeles, Kern, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The work of the ACLU can be categorized as follows:
- First Amendment: The rights of free speech, free association and assembly, freedoms of the press and religion, including the strict separation of church and state.
- Equal Protection - The right not to be discriminated against on the basis of certain classifications, such as race, sex, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, age, disability, etc.
- Due Process - The right to be treated fairly, including fair procedures when facing accusations of criminal conduct or other serious accusations that can lead to results like loss of employment, exclusion from school, denial of housing, cut-off of certain benefits or various punitive measures taken by the government.
- Privacy - The right to a zone of personal privacy and autonomy.
- Groups and Individuals That Continue to Struggle for Civil Liberties
East West Players - The Nation's Premier Asian American Theatre
https://eastwestplayers.org/
East West Players is committed to raising the visibility of the Asian American experience by presenting world-class theatrical productions, developing artists of color, and providing impactful youth education programs.
Asian American Women's Alliance
http://aawalliance.com
AAWA seeks to create opportunities for mutual learning & nurturing, mentor relationships, career & leadership development, personal & group support, and engagement in community services.
Center for Asian Americans United for Self-Empowerment (CAUSE)
https://www.causeusa.org/
Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, community-based organization with a mission to advance the political and civic empowerment of the Asian Pacific American (APA) community through nonpartisan voter outreach, training, and education as well as leadership development. CAUSE is comprised of committed professional, business, community and political leaders, and has established itself as a unique nonpartisan APA organization dedicated solely to APA civic and political participation. Based in the Greater Los Angeles area, CAUSE's influence reaches throughout Southern California.
Stop AAPI Hate
https://stopaapihate.org/reportincident/
The reporting center launched by the Asian Pacific Planning and Policy Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA), and the Asian American Studies Department of San Francisco State University, tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.
OCA - Greater Los Angeles
http://www.oca-gla.org
OCA-Greater LA is a chapter of a national organization dedicated to advancing the social, political & economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans.
Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Los Angeles County
http://apaba.org/
The Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Los Angeles County is a member organization comprised of attorneys, judges and law students throughout Los Angeles County. It is a voice for issues of concern to the Asian Pacific American community. APABA provides legal education and assistance to underserved communities and sponsors programs in professional development, community education and law student mentorship.
Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA)
https://www.ocapica.org/
The Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA) is dedicated to enhancing the health, and social and economic well-being of Asians and Pacific Islanders in Orange County, California. Established in 1997, OCAPICA works to improve and expand the community's opportunities through service, education, advocacy, organizing and research.
Korean American Coalition of Los Angeles
https://www.kacla.org/
The Korean American Coalition - Los Angeles (KAC) is a nonprofit organization established in 1983 to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Korean American community. KAC endeavors to achieve these goals through education, community organizing, leadership development, and coalition-building with diverse communities.
Southeast Asian Community Alliance (SEACA)
https://www.seaca-la.org/
Southeast Asian Community Alliance builds power among Southeast Asian youth and their communities in Los Angeles for a more just and equitable society through intergenerational, multiethnic dialogue, leadership development, and community organizing.
Filipino American Service Group, Inc. (FASGI)
https://www.fasgi.org/
The Filipino American Service Group, Inc. (FASGI) is a neighborhood-based direct service provider incorporated in 1981. We provide a variety of services for the residents of Los Angeles through programs that include mental health outreach and education, naturalization application assistance, immigration referral, culinary arts, arts incubation, business promotion, WWII memorabilia museum, and other community and social services. For over three decades, FASGI has helped thousands of individuals through its various programs.
SIPA
https://sipacares.org/
SIPA is a nonprofit organization serving Historic Filipinotown and other neighborhoods throughout Greater Los Angeles County. SIPA produces programs for youth and families including case management and counseling, after school programs, senior programs, small business development, cultural enrichment, and affordable housing. SIPA enriches and empowers generations of Pilipino Americans and others by providing health and human services, community economic development, arts and culture, and a place where people of all backgrounds come together to strengthen community.