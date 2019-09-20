Maserati dealership standoff: Apparent barricade situation prompts massive police presence in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- SWAT teams surrounded a Maserati dealership in Santa Monica during an apparent standoff Friday morning.Police say an armed man barricaded himself inside a vehicle at the dealership in the 1800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.The area of Santa Monica Boulevard and 18th Court were blocked off as Santa Monica police, including armored trucks and police dogs, responded to the scene.The standoff began around 2 a.m., though it is unclear what led up to the incident.Information on the suspect was not immediately released.Police are urging people to avoid the area.