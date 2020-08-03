Apple Fire scorches 26,450 acres in Riverside County; arson suspected, officials say

Officials said at least two outbuildings were also destroyed by the blaze, which began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. No injuries have been reported in the region's first major wildfire of the season.
Some 2,000 firefighters in the air and on the ground attacked the flames in an effort to protect the 2,500 homes that were threatened. Crews performed water drops from helicopters, dropping 19,000 gallons of flame retardant on Saturday to help establish containment lines and protect personnel on the ground.
"The helicopters were amazing -- and the planes also, dropping Phos-Chek," said Banning resident and evacuee Leah Westbrook. "It was fabulous, watching how well they could pour their water out right on the right spot, at the right time -- times when we were just going, 'Oh no, this is the end!' -- and they were hit exactly the right mark."
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said may be a case of arson. Officials said the blaze may have started after two suspected arson fires merged into one on Friday.
"It's kinda scary. I mean, it's not scary but I'm angry," Banning resident Bryan Quan said. "Honestly, I'm angry that somebody could intentionally light this. It burns me."
Steep and rugged terrain made it difficult for crews on the ground to access the front lines. High temperatures and low humidity levels fueled the flames, which were scorching the brush that hadn't burned in years.
"Lots of oils in, so when it's going up these canyons, it's creating all that heat because of those oils and those fuels," said Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova. And what you'll see is these big plumes of smoke going up, especially the darker (ones), and once it gets into the atmosphere, it'll start creating its own weather."
An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue and east of Beaumont Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Beaumont High School, located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.
The evacuation orders were then expanded for homes north of Wilson Street, east of Sunset Avenue and west of Hathaway Street. The Oak Glen community in San Bernardino County was also placed under an evacuation order.
NEW EVACUATION WARNING issued for the area north of Morongo Rd, east of Millard Canyon Rd, and west of Whitewater Canyon Rd.
An interactive map, where you can search the status of your address can be found at https://t.co/2S9I5zv25f. https://t.co/ouQu1CM3IT
Voluntary evacuation orders were issued for residents in the Forest Falls area, but the order was later downgraded to an evacuation warning.
Residents in those areas, like Craig Parker, were hoping the fire wouldn't spread toward their homes.
"As long as the wind stays down, I don't think it'll go much further," said Kristy Gastelum. "They should be able to hopefully get a handle on it."
Nearly 2,600 homes, totaling some 7,800 people, were affected by the evacuation orders, fire officials said. Fire officials said they do not have a time frame for repopulating evacuated areas.
Anyone who goes to the evacuation center is subject to COVID-19 testing before entering, according to fire department spokesperson Fernando Herrera.
The American Red Cross was also assisting evacuees by temporarily housing them in hotels.
On Sunday night, the state Office of Emergency Services said FEMA has approved a request from the Cal OES director and Gov. Newsom for a Fire Management Assistance Grant for the Apple Fire. Officials said the approval "will ensure the availability of vital resources" for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
#AppleFire evening update, 8/2:— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 3, 2020
Fire burned actively today primarily north and east.
Acreage remains the same; night operations flight will conduct infrared mapping tonight. Now at 5% containment.
2,266 total personnel assigned, more coming in.
Evacuations remain the same. pic.twitter.com/c9UxedNeB1