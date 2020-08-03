Apple Fire scorches 26,450 acres in Riverside County; arson suspected, officials say

At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the Apple Fire, the region's first major wildfire of the season.
By
CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Monday were continuing to battle the massive Apple Fire, which Cal Fire said had burned 26,450 acres in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County and was only 5% contained.

Officials said at least two outbuildings were also destroyed by the blaze, which began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. No injuries have been reported in the region's first major wildfire of the season.

RELATED: Apple Fire map: Zones under evacuation warning, order as blaze scorches Riverside County

Some 2,000 firefighters in the air and on the ground attacked the flames in an effort to protect the 2,500 homes that were threatened. Crews performed water drops from helicopters, dropping 19,000 gallons of flame retardant on Saturday to help establish containment lines and protect personnel on the ground.
EMBED More News Videos

Fire crews were gearing up for another night in Riverside County where the Apple Fire has scorched at least 12,000 acres and burned one home.


"The helicopters were amazing -- and the planes also, dropping Phos-Chek," said Banning resident and evacuee Leah Westbrook. "It was fabulous, watching how well they could pour their water out right on the right spot, at the right time -- times when we were just going, 'Oh no, this is the end!' -- and they were hit exactly the right mark."

RELATED: Apple Fire air quality map: Massive blaze leads to unhealthy air quality in parts of Inland Empire

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said may be a case of arson. Officials said the blaze may have started after two suspected arson fires merged into one on Friday.

"It's kinda scary. I mean, it's not scary but I'm angry," Banning resident Bryan Quan said. "Honestly, I'm angry that somebody could intentionally light this. It burns me."

Steep and rugged terrain made it difficult for crews on the ground to access the front lines. High temperatures and low humidity levels fueled the flames, which were scorching the brush that hadn't burned in years.

RELATED: How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history

"Lots of oils in, so when it's going up these canyons, it's creating all that heat because of those oils and those fuels," said Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova. And what you'll see is these big plumes of smoke going up, especially the darker (ones), and once it gets into the atmosphere, it'll start creating its own weather."

An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue and east of Beaumont Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Beaumont High School, located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.
The evacuation orders were then expanded for homes north of Wilson Street, east of Sunset Avenue and west of Hathaway Street. The Oak Glen community in San Bernardino County was also placed under an evacuation order.


Voluntary evacuation orders were issued for residents in the Forest Falls area, but the order was later downgraded to an evacuation warning.

Residents in those areas, like Craig Parker, were hoping the fire wouldn't spread toward their homes.

"As long as the wind stays down, I don't think it'll go much further," said Kristy Gastelum. "They should be able to hopefully get a handle on it."
Nearly 2,600 homes, totaling some 7,800 people, were affected by the evacuation orders, fire officials said. Fire officials said they do not have a time frame for repopulating evacuated areas.

RELATED: Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire

Anyone who goes to the evacuation center is subject to COVID-19 testing before entering, according to fire department spokesperson Fernando Herrera.

The American Red Cross was also assisting evacuees by temporarily housing them in hotels.

On Sunday night, the state Office of Emergency Services said FEMA has approved a request from the Cal OES director and Gov. Newsom for a Fire Management Assistance Grant for the Apple Fire. Officials said the approval "will ensure the availability of vital resources" for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry valleyriverside countybrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims of fiery Thousand Oaks crash identified
3 Marines from Southland presumed dead in accident
Fatal wrong-way crash prompts closure of EB 210 Fwy in La Crescenta
Stanford student sheds light on farmworker wages in viral tweet about summer job
Students in San Bernardino resume online classes Monday
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
Show More
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Naya Rivera: Fans attend vigil honoring actress
MAP: Inland Empire areas with unhealthy air quality
Adorable 11-pound baby boy born at Texas hospital
More TOP STORIES News