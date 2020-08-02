Apple Fire air quality map: Massive blaze leads to unhealthy air quality in parts of Inland Empire

This map shows which areas are experiencing unhealthy air quality as the massive Apple Fire continues to rage.
Air quality will be unhealthy through Sunday night in parts of the San Gorgonio Pass, the Coachella Valley and eastern Riverside County due to 20,500-acre Apple Fire, which is burning in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County, authorities said.

"The Apple Fire is producing visible smoke this afternoon based on satellite imagery, webcam imagery and social media posts,'' the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a statement Saturday issuing the smoke advisory. "Intense fire activity is generating a large smoke plume, which is mainly concentrated to higher altitudes and predominately above the valley floors.''

RELATED: Apple Fire map: Zones under evacuation warning, order as blaze scorches Riverside County

Crews continue to battle the blaze as scorching temperatures are forecast in some areas. Winds near the fire will continued from the west Sunday, but some clearing is expected in the Coachella Valley, the AQMD said. The smoke plume is expected to veer toward the north into the Morongo Valley and Yucca Valley.

Apple Fire air quality map




Under such advisories, the air quality is considered unhealthy for senior citizens and individuals who suffer from heart disease, asthma or other respiratory illnesses.

Health officials advise sensitive individuals living or working in areas affected by ash and smoke from the fire to minimize outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible..

For air quality maps and forecasts, visit aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

RELATED: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
EMBED More News Videos

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry valleyriverside countybrush firefire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire scorches 20,516 acres in Riverside County
4 sentenced in Skid Row voter fraud scheme
MAP: Zones under evacuation warning, order during Apple Fire
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
2 children believed to be abducted by father in LA
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Show More
Military calls off search for missing troops in accident near San Clemente Island
Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states
170-acre brush fire breaks out at Castaic Lake
App shows wide variety of COVID-19 symptoms
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
More TOP STORIES News