Apple Fire air quality map: Massive blaze leads to unhealthy air quality in parts of Inland Empire

"The Apple Fire is producing visible smoke this afternoon based on satellite imagery, webcam imagery and social media posts,'' the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a statement Saturday issuing the smoke advisory. "Intense fire activity is generating a large smoke plume, which is mainly concentrated to higher altitudes and predominately above the valley floors.''
Crews continue to battle the blaze as scorching temperatures are forecast in some areas. Winds near the fire will continued from the west Sunday, but some clearing is expected in the Coachella Valley, the AQMD said. The smoke plume is expected to veer toward the north into the Morongo Valley and Yucca Valley.
Under such advisories, the air quality is considered unhealthy for senior citizens and individuals who suffer from heart disease, asthma or other respiratory illnesses.
Health officials advise sensitive individuals living or working in areas affected by ash and smoke from the fire to minimize outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible..
For air quality maps and forecasts, visit aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.
