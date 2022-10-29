Apple Valley couple charged with murder, torture in death of 4-year-old girl

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An Apple Valley father and his girlfriend were arrested and charged in connection with the death of his 4-year-old daughter, who authorities say had injuries consistent with abuse.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a home Tuesday night in the 22300 block of Highway 18 in Apple Valley for a 911 call about a child not breathing.

The 4-year-old girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A coroner's office investigator determined the child had "numerous injuries indicative of child abuse."

The child's father Isaiah Rumph, 24, and his girlfriend Charity Staffieri, 22, were later arrested on suspicion of assaulting the child and causing her death. Detectives haven't disclosed how they believe the girl died.

"Our homicide detectives interviewed the child's father and the girlfriend, and they were both subsequently arrested for causing the child's death," said Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Department.

Both suspects are not only charged with assault on a child causing death, but murder and torture as well. They remain behind bars with bail set at $1 million each.

Neighbor Michelle Turner has lived at the Apple Valley Mobile Home Lodge for eight years. She says Rumph and Staffieri lived in a unit there with the 4-year-old girl, Jasmine.

"She seemed happy. I would see her in the summertime at the pool, and she was playing and having a good time," Turner told Eyewitness News. "It seemed like the whole family was."