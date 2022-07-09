CHP seize UTV possibly involved in Apple Valley hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children

The California Highway Patrol seized an orange UTV (utility task vehicle) at a home in the High Desert that may have been used in the deadly crash.
The vehicle was reportedly seized Thursday evening after CHP served a search warrant at the residence.
No arrest has been made in the case.
RELATED: Girl, 11, dies days after ATV crash that killed boy in Apple Valley
Jacob Martinez, 12, and his friend Christina Bird, 11, were riding an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) Saturday evening when they were struck by a UTV on Stoddard Wells Road. The driver of the UTV fled the scene after the crash.
Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene. Christina was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital and was later flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center. On Wednesday, family disclosed that Christina had died.
ATVs and UTVs are both off-road vehicles, but UTVs are generally larger with more powerful engines and can be used for commercial purposes in addition to recreation.
The families of both children are asking anyone with information to call CHP in Victorville at 760-241-1186.
You can also submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
GoFundMe accounts have been created for both the families of Martinez and Bird.