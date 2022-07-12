Man arrested in Apple Valley hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Jacob Martinez, 12, and his friend Christina Bird, 11, were riding an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) the evening of July 2 when they were struck by a UTV on Stoddard Wells Road. The driver of the UTV fled the scene after the crash.
Edgar Ivan Galindo Diaz surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. He was arrested and booked for felony hit and run.
A 2021 Polaris RZR, the vehicle suspected of hitting the children, was seized by authorities last Thursday at the suspect's Apple Valley home.
After the vehicle was seized, an arrest warrant was issued for Galindo Diaz, CHP said.
"The California Highway Patrol will work with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office to ensure the appropriate applicable charges are filed in this case," a news release said.
ATVs and UTVs are both off-road vehicles, but UTVs are generally larger with more powerful engines and can be used for commercial purposes in addition to recreation.
When the crash happened, Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene. Christina was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital and was later flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Last Wednesday, family disclosed that Christina had died.
The families of both children asked anyone with information to call CHP in Victorville.
GoFundMe accounts have been created for both the families of Martinez and Bird.