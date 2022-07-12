hit and run

Man arrested in Apple Valley hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children

EMBED <>More Videos

CHP seize UTV possibly involved in IE hit-and-run that killed 2 kids

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed two children -- ages 11 and 12 -- in Apple Valley earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Jacob Martinez, 12, and his friend Christina Bird, 11, were riding an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) the evening of July 2 when they were struck by a UTV on Stoddard Wells Road. The driver of the UTV fled the scene after the crash.

Edgar Ivan Galindo Diaz surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. He was arrested and booked for felony hit and run.

A 2021 Polaris RZR, the vehicle suspected of hitting the children, was seized by authorities last Thursday at the suspect's Apple Valley home.

RELATED: Girl, 11, dies days after ATV crash that killed boy in Apple Valley
EMBED More News Videos

An 11-year-old girl has now died days after she was injured in a hit-and-run crash that also killed her friend while they were riding an ATV in Apple Valley.



After the vehicle was seized, an arrest warrant was issued for Galindo Diaz, CHP said.

"The California Highway Patrol will work with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office to ensure the appropriate applicable charges are filed in this case," a news release said.

ATVs and UTVs are both off-road vehicles, but UTVs are generally larger with more powerful engines and can be used for commercial purposes in addition to recreation.

When the crash happened, Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene. Christina was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital and was later flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Last Wednesday, family disclosed that Christina had died.

The families of both children asked anyone with information to call CHP in Victorville.

GoFundMe accounts have been created for both the families of Martinez and Bird.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apple valleysan bernardino countyatvsafetytraffic fatalitiescrimehit and runchildrenfatal crashchild killedroad safetydrivingtraffic accidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HIT AND RUN
77-year-old man killed in Thousand Oaks hit-and-run; driver at large
CHP seize UTV possibly involved in IE hit-and-run that killed 2 kids
Girl, 11, dies days after ATV crash that killed boy in Apple Valley
Boy killed, girl injured during ATV hit-and-run in Apple Valley
TOP STORIES
Starbucks to close 6 LA-area stores for safety concerns
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
Suspect sought after 2 killed in 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal
Copper thieves knock out Pasadena street lights
Man killed in double shooting at home in Lancaster, deputies say
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
2 dead, including child, after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Show More
Woman says she was attacked after shopper asks for 6 feet of distance
Chadwick Boseman, Barack Obama score first Emmy nominations
Video shows Culver City armed robberies at Rite Aid, Subway restaurant
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA unveils more Webb telescope images
More TOP STORIES News