accuweather

Lyrid meteor shower, super pink moon and other astronomy events happening in April 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Zodiacal light, super pink moon and astronomy events in April

There's a lot happening in the skies in April! Here's a preview from AccuWeather at some astronomical events to look forward to in the coming weeks:

A mysterious pyramid of light will be visible in early April after sunset. It's called the zodiacal light, and it's caused by interplanetary dust particles reflecting light from the sun.

Shooting stars will return April 21-22 for the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower, the first since early January. This year, you can expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour.

Later in the month, look for the first of the year's three supermoons to rise on April 26. April's full moon is knowing as the pink moon, so this one will be a super pink moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermoonspacemeteor
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to see this weekend's full 'worm' moon
Happy first day of spring!
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Jupiter, Mercury to appear to cross paths on March 5
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Californians 50 and over can now make a vaccine appointment
Store cashier expresses 'disbelief, guilt' over George Floyd | LIVE
Eased rules take effect today in OC amid move to orange tier
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Arrests made in deadly Christmas Day street racing crash in Carson
Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan, proposed tax hikes to pay for it
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Show More
Couches burned as UCLA students celebrate Bruins' win
LAPD release new details in fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
California to add nearly 1,400 firefighters amid dry weather
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures on 2-year anniversary of his death
More TOP STORIES News