be localish

Community donates over $15,000 to keep Northridge arcade open

The Neon Retro Arcade is one of many small businesses that was struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Neon Retro Arcade is one of many small businesses that was struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is now able to stay open due to community donations.

Owners Mark and Mia Gunther said that after exhausting their business reserves, savings, and applying for government funding they didn't know what else to do after finding out they couldn't reopen in July.

They started a GoFundMe campaign to try and keep their doors open.

"We initially asked for $10,000, which would help us just kind of keep the doors open for another month, and within 9 hours they exceeded that request for help. And it just meant the world to us," said Mia Gunther.

The family owned businesses also sold some of their arcade games to help with expenses, which was hard for them because gaming is what brought the Gunthers together.

"I had a pinball machine in my dorm room, and that's sort of how we connected," said Mark Gunther. "She was at an event and I said, 'Hey, let me show you how to play pinball.' So, sparks flew over that and so it makes sense that we opened an arcade together now."

The couple said they built a lot of memories in the arcade and were grateful so many others contributed to keep them afloat.

Click here to share "Be Localish" ideas and submit your favorite business to be featured.

Follow Gabriela on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7gabriela
Twitter.com/abc7gabriela
Instagram.com/abc7gabriela
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnorthridgesan fernando valleylos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistgamesrecreationentertainmentsmall businessgame roomvideo gamein the communitybe localishlocalishbe localish los angelessmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH
A century of ice cream at Bassetts
Restaurant offers weekly free meals to first responders
Ice cream shop keeps the jams playing through tough times
Bakers Against Racism donate proceeds to Black Lives Matter funds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
White House virus task force member says 'none of us lie'
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
Black, Latino communities come together for unity march in LA
Show More
Santa Ana school campuses will stay closed to start school year
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Beloved Disney fan Joshua Obra dies after battle with COVID-19
Santa Monica gym takes workouts outside amid closures
OC officials vote in support of return to school without masks, physical distancing
More TOP STORIES News