PA man becomes 11th person to score perfect game in original Pac-Man arcade game

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Jake Goldberg is one of 11 people in the world to achieve a perfect score in the original arcade version of Pac-Man.

He accomplished the milestone last April.


He has a basement full of retro arcade and pinball machines which he and his kids are constantly playing.

His next big goal is to get the highest score on Galaga, which would take him over 16 hours straight.
