80 kilograms of cocaine worth about $25 million seized with help of Arcadia K-9, police say

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Eighty kilograms of cocaine with a street value of about $25 million was seized Sunday with the help of an Arcadia Police Department K-9, authorities said.

The confiscation was made during a traffic stop conducted by another agency, assisted by a police dog named Kruz and his partner, according to the @ProtectArcadia Twitter account. The other agency was not publicly identified.

"During that traffic stop, Kruz alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle," the tweet said.

Arcadia cocaine An Arcadia Police Department K-9 is seen with 80 kilograms of seized cocaine. @ProtectArcadia/Twitter

Reached for comment by ABC7, an Arcadia police spokesperson declined to disclose additional details about the encounter, citing the sensitive nature of a narcotics investigation.

A photo released by @ProtectArcadia shows the K-9 sitting alongside the seized cocaine, which is packaged in dozens of green bundles, some in black bags and others in boxes.