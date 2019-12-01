Several injured in Arcadia crash after 18-year-old carjacking suspect leads police on chase

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several people were hospitalized after an 18-year-old carjacking suspect led police on a brief chase that ended in a crash in Arcadia Saturday night.The chase started after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Colorado Boulevard and Old Ranch Road around 10 p.m., according to the Arcadia Police Department. Instead, the car took off and, shortly after, ran a red light and crashed into another car filled with people in the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Michillinda Avenue.Two people inside the suspect vehicle were detained while a third person fled the scene on foot. Authorities later determined that the car had been reported stolen out of LAPD's Van Nuys Division.The victims in the car that was hit were taken to hospitals with minor to severe injuries, police said.