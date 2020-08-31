Man dies after shooting at Arcadia house party

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after he was shot and wounded at a house party in Arcadia Sunday night, police said.Arcadia police said gunfire rang out at a house party near Carolina Way, south of Las Tunas Drive just before 9 p.m.The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.There were between 20 to 30 people at the house party, according to police.A person was arrested on a weapons charge, but police are still determining if the person in custody was involved in the shooting.Details regarding what led to the shooting were unknown.