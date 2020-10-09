Police seek help in search for suspects who vandalized church in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police on Thursday released surveillance video of two incidents of vandalism at a church in the hopes it would generate leads to an arrest of the vandals.
The first incident was just before 8 a.m. Aug. 23 at Archangel Michael Coptic Church at 4405 W. Edinger Ave., police said.
An outdoor service was being held when churchgoers heard banging on a wall on the church's south side. A suspect was seen on surveillance video hurling objects such as rocks at the church's glass doors, which shattered them, police said.
Video of the Aug. 23 crime was posted to YouTube by Santa Ana police.
The most recent incident occurred about 3:10 a.m. Monday when a suspect threw objects such as concrete and rocks at the church's glass doors again.
Police do not suspect the attacks are hate crimes, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with helpful information for investigators was asked to call Detective Rashad Wilson at 714-245-8551, or email him at RashadWilson@santa-ana.org.
City News Service contributed to this report.
