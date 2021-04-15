ArcLight employees speaking out about closing of beloved theater chain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10511458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres will not reopen its locations, the company announced Monday.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Aaron Bricks says despite ArcLight theaters being closed for a year due to COVID-19 he remained hopeful the theaters would survive once pandemic restrictions were lifted, allowing people to enjoy going out to the movies again.Instead, this week the parent company of ArcLight and Pacific Theatres announced both chains would be shutting down permanently.Bricks says he and other theater employees found out they no longer had jobs on social media.People have been posting comments online about how much they'll miss the theater chain. Bricks wants to remind them to think of the employees who worked there as well."I hope something comes out of it. I hope people see this side of it, what it's like to lose a job," Bricks said."People talking about I love this place. But no one's talking about the people - the employees and what they provide for you."The popular movie theaters that will close include the iconic Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.Bricks hopes another company will step in and buy the theater chain.Decurion, the parent company of ArcLight and Pacific Theatres released a statement saying "after shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations."The company also says despite efforts to stay afloat in the end it just didn't see a viable option other than to permanently close its theaters.That was heartbreaking news for Brooks, who had been with the ArcLight theater in Sherman Oaks for nearly a decade.He adds while he has a second job to fall back on, some of his friends with the company are really hurting."I just want my friends and people I worked with to have a safety net," he said.