Arizona flash flooding prompts dramatic rescue of man, 2 daughters

By ABC7.com staff
Arizona flash flooding prompts dramatic rescue

CATALINA, Ariz. (KABC) -- Flash flooding hit parts of Arizona on Wednesday for the second day in a row, prompting a dramatic rescue of a man and his two young daughters after their car was swept away.

Video shows the family vehicle engulfed in muddy floodwaters in Catalina, Arizona.

The man and his daughters climb out the roof as firefighters first grab the girls and bring them to safety and then help the father.

"So thankful that no one was hurt and everyone went home safe!" The Gulder Ranch Fire District tweeted. The agency also noted that the storm produced lightning that struck a house in the area.



Other communities in the area reported unpassable roads and streets that looked like rivers. Residents were told to shelter in place in Coconino County or move to higher ground when possible. The flood was in part a result of a wildfire that left scarred earth two years ago. Another video posted to social media showed a Toyota Prius sailing down a street.

The Arizona Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect monsoon weather, which can produce thunderstorms with heavy rainfall.



