Woman arrested in 2 armed robberies in Los Angeles area

Police believe the woman had a male accomplice and the two may be responsible for other robberies.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed woman believed to be responsible for multiple robberies in the Los Angeles area is under arrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the woman robbed two different locations within an hour on Sunday armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

Shortly after the LAPD's the air support team located the suspect's car in the area of 46th and Avalon.

A woman was taken into custody and police recovered a gun and stolen property. Investigators believe she likely had a male accomplice

Police say she could have had a male accomplice driving a grey Chrysler 300 with paper plates and possible rear quarter panel damage.

They say both suspects could also be connected to a robbery in the area of 51st and Central a day earlier.