Armed robbery captured on surveillance video at Melrose Avenue clothing store

The suspect entered the store in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue, near Fairfax Avenue, shortly before 12:30 p.m. A male employee believed he was a customer and approached to assist him, police said.
The suspect threw two white trash bags at the employee, pointed a black handgun at him and demanded he fill the bags with clothing, shoes and money, police said.
The employee complied and the suspect took the property and fled the store on foot.
The suspect, believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s, is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, a blue surgical mask, a navy blue Los Angeles Rams hoodie, blue pants and shoes of an unknown color.
Surveillance video shows barbershop employee being held at gunpoint on Melrose
The incident was only the latest in a series of recent armed robberies on Melrose Avenue that have been recorded on video. Sidewalk diners were robbed at gunpoint on Sept. 7, as was a barber shop employee last week.
Anyone with information about Tuesday's clothing store robbery is asked to call Wilshire Division robbery Detective Flores at (213) 922-8217. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be made to (877) LAPD-24-7. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.