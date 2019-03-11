Armed man shot, killed by San Bernardino police after charging at officers, police say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot by San Bernardino police and later died after allegedly charging at officers during a confrontation early Monday.The shooting occurred at the intersection of 4th and Allen.Police said when an officer confronted the armed suspect, the man charged at them.At least one officer then shot the suspect.Video from the encounter shows the suspect shirtless and telling officers to shoot him.It was not known what weapon the suspect was armed with.Police told the suspect to put the weapon down but were unsuccessful. A sergeant on scene deployed less-lethal shotgun rounds to gain compliance and when that didn't work, officers deployed a Taser, which was also unsuccessful, police said. At that point, the suspect charged at the officers and an officer fired at the suspect.San Bernardino police later confirmed the suspect died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 12:30 a.m.Police are investigating the shooting.