Armed man shot, killed by San Bernardino police after charging at officers, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a man was shot by San Bernardino police early Monday morning.

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot by San Bernardino police and later died after allegedly charging at officers during a confrontation early Monday.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of 4th and Allen.

Police said when an officer confronted the armed suspect, the man charged at them.

At least one officer then shot the suspect.

Video from the encounter shows the suspect shirtless and telling officers to shoot him.

It was not known what weapon the suspect was armed with.

Police told the suspect to put the weapon down but were unsuccessful. A sergeant on scene deployed less-lethal shotgun rounds to gain compliance and when that didn't work, officers deployed a Taser, which was also unsuccessful, police said. At that point, the suspect charged at the officers and an officer fired at the suspect.

San Bernardino police later confirmed the suspect died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Santa Anita reopens main track to training
Hip-hop cruise featuring Cardi B coming this summer
Diamond Bar woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Disneyland
Just dandy: wildflowers color Southern California desert
Robberies reported at 2 Irvine hotels within minutes of each other
Eyewitness This: Free prom dresses for students in need, 'Captain Marvel' breaks record, last day for Payless gift cards
Show More
USC student killed in off-campus robbery
Small chance of showers in some parts of SoCal Monday
No fleas found in City Hall amid rodent problem, report finds
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Florida woman accused of shooting boyfriend for snoring too loud
More TOP STORIES News