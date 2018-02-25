An armed burglary suspect was shot and killed in a confrontation with officers at a South Los Angeles marijuana dispensary, police said.The incident started when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a burglar alarm at the business in a strip mall in the 2100 block of West Century Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.Three officers responded and said they found a suspect at the scene who was armed with a handgun.A confrontation ensued and the officers shot the suspect. Paramedics were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The owner of the licensed pot shop told Eyewitness News he saw three burglary suspects on store surveillance video.A lengthy investigation is expected into the use-of-force incident.The officers were wearing body cameras and investigators are looking to see if additional video is available from nearby businesses.