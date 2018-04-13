Palmdale deputies are asking for your help to catch a violent armed robbery suspect.They say he robbed the same convenience store twice.Surveillance video from last week shows the suspect dragging a customer by the neck before pointing a handgun at the pregnant clerk and demanding money.He fled on foot with a large sum of cash.There was a similar robbery in November - and it involved the same clerk. In that case, the suspect got away in a white, 1990s Chevy Suburban.Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information is asked to call the Palmdale sheriff's station at (661)2727-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.