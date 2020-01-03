2 armed suspects sought in robbery of Mar Vista, Culver City liquor stores caught on tape

MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the armed suspects who they say robbed two liquor stores in Mar Vista and Culver City within minutes of each other overnight.

The suspects entered the first liquor store on Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista around 12:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities said they got away with money.

Surveillance video from another liquor store on Washington Boulevard in Culver City shows the suspects, clad in dark hooded sweaters and masks, going through the cash register just before 1 a.m.. The store clerk stepped aside and let them the money.

Authorities believe the two robberies are linked.

The suspects were armed with guns but Culver City police are also looking into reports that they may also have had a cattle prod. One of them can be seen holding a baton-like object in the surveillance video.

Nobody, however, was injured in either robbery.
