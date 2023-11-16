2 arrested in shooting death of veteran who was watering his lawn in Riverside

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of an Army veteran who was gunned down in his front yard in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of an Army veteran who was gunned down in his front yard in Riverside.

Michael Rangel, 68, was watering his lawn last month when he was struck by gunfire from a passing car, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a white, four-door vehicle approaching the home, near Heidi Road and Harmony Lane, then waiting for nearly two minutes before someone opens the driver's side door and starts shooting.

Rangel was rushed to the hospital but he died shortly after.

The Riverside Police Department continue to investigate the shooting death of an Army veteran who was gunned down in his front yard while watering his lawn.

The man accused of shooting him, Gabriel Molina, was recently arrested. The 29-year-old was booked on murder chargers and is being held on $1 million bail.

Police say Molina is a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested for Rangel's murder.

A second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Mark Anthony Valdez, was arrested as an accessory to murder. He was later released on $10,000 bail.

Investigators have not determined a potential motive for the shooting.