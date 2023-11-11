68-year-old Army veteran shot to death while watering front yard in Riverside

The Riverside Police Department continue to investigate the shooting death of an Army veteran who was gunned down in his front yard while watering his lawn.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of an Army veteran who was gunned down in his front yard while watering his lawn.

Family members of 68-year-old Michael Rangel say they have no idea who is responsible for the crime.

"He would always tell us, 'Violence is just an endless cycle,'" said Monica Rangel of her father. "It makes no sense for someone to come by and do this."

Police said it happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at their home near the intersection of Heidi Road and Harmony Lane.

"I miss our routine. Even him just telling me good night and God bless you," said Monica. "It's not the same. I look for him and he's not there."

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News show a white, four-door vehicle approaching the home just before the shooting then waiting for nearly two minutes before someone opens the driver's side door and starts shooting.

Family members say the gunman fired nearly 30 times. There are more than a dozen bullet holes in their garage door.

"I mean, I heard shots before, but at a distance," said Mary Rangel, the victim's wife. "I've never heard them this close."

She said she was outside the home at the time of the shooting. By the time she was able to get to her husband, he was already deceased.

"I want justice," said Mary Rangel. "I want [ the shooter ] to go away for what he did."

Riverside police did not have information regarding a possible suspect. The investigation remains open.