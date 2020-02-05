Suspect arrested after video appears to show woman's body dragged toward dumpster in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a dumpster in El Monte Tuesday morning.

David Lemus-Orellana, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Florinda Velasquez-Hernandez, authorities said.

Authorities said a motive is unknown, and the two were roommates who shared a trailer.

On Tuesday, El Monte police responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call in the 3300 block of Maxson Road at approximately 10:25 a.m. after the caller indicated a man was dragging a female body toward the dumpsters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

It is believed surveillance video released shows a man pushing a container with the woman's body inside.

The body was later found inside a dumpster by El Monte police, authorities said.

The victim's cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
