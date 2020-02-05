Suspect arrested after video appears to show woman's body dragged toward dumpster in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a dumpster in El Monte Tuesday morning.David Lemus-Orellana, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The victim was identified as 64-year-old Florinda Velasquez-Hernandez, authorities said.Authorities said a motive is unknown, and the two were roommates who shared a trailer.On Tuesday, El Monte police responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call in the 3300 block of Maxson Road at approximately 10:25 a.m. after the caller indicated a man was dragging a female body toward the dumpsters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.It is believed surveillance video released shows a man pushing a container with the woman's body inside.The body was later found inside a dumpster by El Monte police, authorities said.The victim's cause of death is unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.