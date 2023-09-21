Arson suspect arrested in connection with series of fires in Reseda area, LAFD says

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with a recent series of arson fires in the Reseda area involving rubbish, debris, or vegetation, authorities said Thursday.

Yoryett Salazar, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of arson, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Salazar was arrested by investigators from the LAFD's Arson/Counter- Terrorism Section, Prange said.

During a 72-hour period in the second week this month, the Fire Department responded to 14 "suspicious fires involving rubbish, debris, or vegetation in the Reseda area," Prange said in a statement.

None of the blazes resulted in injury, and the property damage was minimized by "prompt calls to 911 and the rapid response of firefighters, the Fire Department said.

"Though a formal relationship between all fourteen of these fires has yet to be determined, investigators from the LAFD Arson Counter-Terrorism Section have been working tirelessly to speak with witnesses and gather evidence, and the hard work has paid off," Prange said. " They have now identified one person who was responsible for at least four of the fires.

According to LAFD investigators, Salazar admitted to four of the fires, "which was confirmed by video footage from local businesses." She has been charged previously with various felonies and misdemeanors, officials said.

The other fires remain under investigation, and anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LAFD Arson Tip Line at (213) 893- 9850 or email tips to LAFDArson@lacity.org.